Construction on Augustana's new health and wellness center will close 35th Street

The new center will be closing 35th and a detour is put in place.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Public Works says beginning Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, 35th Street North of 7th Avenue will be closed for construction at Augustana College.

"Augustana’s new Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance will stand at a prominent entrance to campus, between the college’s academic center and its main athletic facilities. Similarly, the purpose and primary work of the $18 million, 52,000-square-foot building will intersect academic and athletic programming."

In a post on Facebook, it was revealed the construction is for the Lindberg Center at Augustana College.

"The construction traffic will cause 35th Street to be closed to the public and available only to emergency vehicles as necessary until March 2021."