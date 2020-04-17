YWCA's Race Against Racism postponed, nominations still open

Saturday's race has been postponed, but you can still nominate Quad Citizens to be honored for their activism.

YWCA Quad cities has announced that Saturday's Race Against Racism event has been postponed.

The run, which was to feature a 5K, one-mile fun run, and sleep-in option, was scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, but the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be delayed.

However, the event's community honoring portion is still open for nominations. YMCA will be honoring Quad Citizens who take a stand against racism with their words, actions, choices, and significant community impact. In previous years, the YWCA would honor 10 people, but this time, they're honoring all the nominees.