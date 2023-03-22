YWCA Quad Cities encourages runners to break a sweat battling racism for 5th year

Submissions for the Race Against Racism's individual honors nominees are open until April 1.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At the beginning of the 5K season, runners are starting to dust off trail runners, joggers and sweatbands, and one of the returning events is marking its 5th of fighting for equality.

It's the 5th year the YWCA Quad Cities will be putting on its annual Race Against Racism. The event kicks off Saturday, May 13 at 9 a.m. at Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport.

For competitive runners, the top three men and women with the best race times will walk home with a prize

Families that want to participate but don't want to run the full 5K can sign up for the 1K family fun run.

It's also the opportunity to nominate people across the QC for their work making an impact against racism. To nominate an individual, all it takes is to answer a quick questionnaire, with the option to remain anonymous, which can be found by clicking/tapping here. Nominators can explain how their nominee uses their words, actions and choices to make a positive impact in the fight against racism. Submissions are open until April 1.

Nominees will be honored once the race is over and all runners have crossed the finish line.

All proceeds from the event go to YWCA Quad Cities Empowerment and Social Justice Programs.

Registration for the race can be accessed by clicking/tapping here. All entrants get a free T-shirt.

The YWCA is a national non-profit with locations in Davenport and Rock Island. According to the YWCA's website, their mission is to," eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities."