YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to open new downtown Davenport facility December 21st

An inside look at the $24 million project as "The Y" marks a historic milestone October 19th

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley will open its new downtown Davenport facility to the public on December 21st after many years in the making.

President and CEO Brad Martell gave News 8 an inside look at the $24 million project Monday, October 19th -- as the organization marks the anniversary of its founding in Davenport on the same day in 1858.

"We started 162 years ago, here in Davenport as the YMCA," Martell said. "We’ve been in continuous operation for 162 years – other than we closed down for two-and-a-half years and we sent volunteers to the civil war."

On Monday crews could be seen power-washing the parking lot and working on the outdoor landscaping. Inside, there are two new swimming pools, a full sized basketball court and many other amenities.

On the third floor, an outdoor exercise space commands a panoramic view of the Mississippi River.

"A lot of glass in this facility, a lot of natural lighting," Martell said. "I think its going to be a destination 'Y.' Once people come see it, it has beautiful sightlines to the river."