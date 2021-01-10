'He made this place whole': After discovery of human remains, community rallies support for Xavior Harrelson

The missing person signs showing the boy's smiling face will remain on display until the community receives confirmation on whether or not the remains are his.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The Montezuma community is still wrapping its head around the news of one of their own possibly being found dead near a farmer's field Thursday afternoon.

A farmer discovered the remains of an adolescent in a grassy area near Lake Ponderosa and contacted the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Department around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Additional authorities, like the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and State Medical Examiner's Office, were called to help with the investigation.

Iowa DCI Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt told reporters the clothing found near the remains is consistent with what Xavior Harrelson had been wearing when he went missing on May 27.

However, it is yet to be confirmed if the remains belong to the missing 11-year-old.

Mayor Jacki Bolen held a press conference Friday to discuss the discovery.

"Maybe we should've expected something like this, but we were really hoping for a positive outcome," Bolen said. "We don't know for sure if this was, in fact, Xavior. We just don't know so we're holding out hope."

The missing person signs showing the boy's smiling face will remain on display until the community receives confirmation on whether or not the remains are indeed his.

Other people who spoke with Local 5's Carson J.S. Reichardt said Xavior was a light in the neighborhood where he lived. Neighbors said his absence has left a hole in the heart of the town.

"The loss of him... he made this place whole, you know. Every little smile, every little giggle. It's heartbreaking," said Amanda Carman of Montezuma. "It's hard to come to grasp that just one day he was riding his bike, playing with his friends, and the next thing you know, he's gone."