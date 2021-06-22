As neighbors wait for answers, Mollie's Movement organizes benefit concert for Xavior Harrelson

The 11-year-old boy from Montezuma has been missing since May 27.

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — The day before Mollie Tibbets’ family and friends finally got closure to her murder is the last day 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson was seen by his community at Spruce Village in Montezuma.

While the cases of Harrelson and Tibbetts are three years apart, they're close together in the hearts of community members.

"Obviously the community stretches," said Joy VanLandschoot, of Brooklyn. "Anybody from Brooklyn knows people from Monty, anybody from Monty knows people from Brooklyn."

VanLandschoot founded Mollie's Movement after Tibbetts' disappearance, which began as an effort to do good and be kind to others through 21 acts of kindness in her name. VanLandschoot also lent her graphic design and screen printing skills to create materials bearing Tibbetts' photo and name.

The group on Facebook quickly grew, evolving into a movement and community to spread the word about missing people throughout Iowa and nationwide. Online, more than 20,000 people follow Mollie's Movement: Finding Others.

Their latest venture is a benefit concert organized in Xavior Harrelson's name.

The concert will take place Tuesday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell.

The community is encouraged to come see Iowa musicians Adam Whitehead and Hunter Mason, donate to the cause and wear orange, Harrelson's favorite color. Free will donations are accepted.

Meanwhile, Harrelson's neighbors at Spruce Village mobile home park in Montezuma can't help but wonder when there will be a resolution.

Michael Talbert, who lives a few homes down, hopes Xavior is found safe and healthy. He also hopes if someone is responsible, they're found, too.

"In Mollie Tibbetts' case they found the guy; this one here is still pending," said Talbert.

Talbert said he had seen a bloodhound search the neighborhood, and he said law enforcement came knocking on all of the neighbors' doors.

"The police force, the DCI, the FBI has all been through here and interviewed us," said Talbert. "They've been very extensive, very thorough."