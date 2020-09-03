World Relief stocks up on international foods for refugees

World Relief is helping refugees by providing them with the food they'd eat back home.

MOLINE, Ill. — Imagine having to flee your country because of persecution or war. Then imagine coming to America, not knowing what a slice of bread is or what to do with cereal.

Habie Timbo from World Relief says, "We want our families to realize they are valued and their needs are valued here, so we need to get them the food that keeps there family nice and healthy."

According to the World Health Organisation, a form of food insecurity is not having culturally appropriate food.

World Relief in Moline is providing refugees with the food they'd find back home.

Once a month staff go shopping. Habie's first stop is Asian Mart Grocery Store.

Ehlasay Soe is Burmese, she says after fleeing her country she used World Relief's services.

"It's very challenging to be here as a refugee."

Now she owns this store and helps the team shop for rice, noodles, spices, fish and chicken.

Everything is then delivered and stacked away. At 8am the next day, families start arriving, once they have a number they wait to be called into the pantry..

From the staples, tomatoes and potatoes. To the more exotic, dried anchovies, fish heads and fish sauce, 40 families had an array to choose from.

11-year old Deane Thomas is one of many volunteers helping out.

on Monday the 9th of World Relief provided 240 refugees with food. In the last five years, they've helped 764 families.