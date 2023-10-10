Women United awards $200,000 towards early childhood development grants

A donor network is giving to other family support organizations, giving children and young families the best chance at success in life.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Underserved families are getting a helping hand from Women United this week.

Women United, which is part of the United Way Quad Cities network, has dispersed $200,000 worth of monetary awards to four organizations in the Quad Cities making a difference for families in need.

Community Action of Eastern Iowa

EveryChild

SAL Community Services

YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley

"Access to quality child care and kindergarten-readiness programs are essential to ensure that every child starts on their educational journey with confidence," said Amy Crist, the Women United co-chair. "These grants have been made possible by our generous Women United donors and dedicated members, symbolizing our unwavering commitment to ensure every child enters kindergarten ready to thrive and on a path to read by third grade.”

According to UNICEF, children's brains form the fastest from birth to the age of five, creating over one-million neurons. This means children learn so much so fast that early education programs are critical to their development of critical skills and social behaviors. The organizations receiving these awards offer not only parental support, but kindergarten readiness education before children even step into the classroom.

"These strategic investments will not only bridge gaps in early childhood education but also pave the way for brighter futures and more equitable opportunities for the children of the Quad Cities," said Rene Gellerman, the president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities.

Each candidate was evaluated based on the organizations' mission, potential impact and innovative approaches, and were also reviewed during the 2023 Community Impact Grant process.