Woke Smoothie and Juice Bar celebrates grand opening in Davenport

The smoothie bar officially opened last year inside Celebrity’s Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Just inside Celebrity's Beauty Supply Wigs & Accessories is another business that is ready for thirsty customers.

Woke Smoothie and Juice Bar officially opened last year, owner Lonnie Westerfield said, but on Wednesday the business celebrated its grand opening.

As a Black man, owner Lonnie Westerfield wants every order that comes across his counter to be an educational experience. That's why each drink is named after a civil rights leader.

Westerfield told News 8 that he hopes this second business will help inspire change in the Quad Cities community.

"What we're trying to develop here is a neighborhood that comes together, maybe sit down and have a cup of coffee and talk about some more positive things in life, become a meeting place," Westerfield said.

Wednesday's grand opening included samples, specials and giveaways to customers. A video posted on Celebrity's Facebook page shows the owners thanking the public for their turnout.

The shop is located at 1600 Harrison Street in Davenport, just across from the Davenport Schools Administration building.