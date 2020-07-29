Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile touring the Quad Cities through August 9th

The famous mobile hot dog makes its first appearance tonight at 4 p.m. at the Freight House Farmer's Market in Davenport.

The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile is making stops in the Quad Cities for two weeks starting Wednesday, July 29th.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels is making 8 scheduled stops at various locations throughout the area, and is available for the public to call in and reserve it for smaller events. The tour ends on August 9th.

The Wienermobile team says they're looking to bring smiles to birthday and graduation parties, nursing homes, hospitals, and anyone who needs it.

All events will follow CDC guidelines, and will provide personal protection.

The Weinermobile's public schedule is as follows:

To reserve the Weinermobile for a private events, you can contact one of two team members: