Whitey's Ice Cream remembers long time employee Gary Neer

"He was the heart and soul of Whitey’s.”

Whitey’s Ice Cream has been a staple of the Quad Cities for over 80 years. For the people in charge of the ice cream chain, there’s a person that has also been a staple of Whitey’s.

Gary Neer passed away suddenly December 29th. Whitey’s co-owner Jeff Tunberg says it was Neer who was the heart and soul of Whitey’s.

“He did everything from delivering ice cream and giving ice cream to making ice cream and then when the time comes eventually being the plant manager. There is a big hole in our family and in our family business.”

Today Whitey’s production shutting down. Instead employees gathering to share stories and memories of Gary.

Co-owner Jon Tunberg summing up who Gary was as a person with an anecdote from a co-worker. “One of the ladies in the office today said she had a hard time starting her car and her first thought was I'll call Gary because she knew he'd come and help her because he's just that type of guy.”

In official titles Gary was the plant manager. In unofficial titles he was so much more.

Jeff Tunberg saying, “He was dedicated. His positive attitude and happy go lucky self just drew people to him.”



Gary was the one man at the center of it all. Jon Tunberg describing the way everyone knew him around Whitey’s and even more so around the community.



“Everybody knew Gary. I mean even if you were just a new kid working over in the Davenport store or something like that you knew about Gary.”

Jeff weighing in on that sentiment saying, “He could have run for Mayor of Moline and won because everybody knew Gary. He had a great attitude.”



It's a pair of shoes that can't be filled. Jeff Tunberg saying staff are stepping up to help fill in all the hard work Gary did for Whitey’s.



“We have a number of fine people on his staff that have all agreed to step up and do what they can and you can’t replace him but at least to keep things running smoothly.”

Both the brothers thankful for all of the memories but wishing there was time for more.

Jon saying, “He’s been around for a long time so we had planned on Gary being around for a long time longer. Gary wanted to be. My brother and I may be the owner’s but he was the heart and soul of Whitey’s.”