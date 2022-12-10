Where to donate new or gently used winter clothes to help those in need

Donations must be dropped off at RIFAC by October 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center needs your help sharing the warmth this winter.

Through the end of October, the center is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other winter items.

A donation box is currently set up in RIFAC's lobby. In November, items will be distributed at South Rock Island Township, Rock Island Township, and the Rocky Resource Room at Rock Island High School for pick up by anyone in need.

"Winter weather is coming... It's a great opportunity to give back and welcome people into our community by providing warm winter clothing," said Daniel Gleason, the Special Events and Fundraising Manager of Rock Island Parks & Recreation. Gleason said the center was able to collect five 30 gallon plastic bags worth of items last year, and they are eager to give back to the community again.