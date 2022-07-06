'Akwaaba: West African Cultures' exhibit opens at Putnam Museum

The new component of the World Culture Gallery showcases West African cultures, art, and artifacts from the museum's collection and donations from local immigrants.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new exhibit is open at the Putnam Museum and Science Center highlighting the cultures of Western Africa.

The new exhibit Akwaaba: West African Cultures opened on Wednesday, July 5 in the museum's World Cultures Gallery as its second centerpiece.

The exhibit's collection is built from artifacts from Putnam's existing collection and pieces that were given to the exhibit by West African immigrants in the Quad City area; namely, pieces donated by former U.S. Ambassador Richard Kauzlarich purchased during his family's time in Togo and pieces loaned by the Quad Cities' West African community.

West Africa, as a region, is made up many cultural groups with shared languages and ethnicities.

It was curated by Quad Citizen and Togolese immigrant Nana Ouro-Agoro, who represents the United African Organizaion and serves on the board of Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees.

Putnam says that the name Akwaaba, which means "welcome" in the Twi language spoken primarily in Ghana, was chosen by Ouro-Agoro after a trip to the museum she took with her kids.

“Last year, I got a chance to visit the Putnam Museum with my children,” she recalled, “and was amazed, delighted, and in awe to see the display of West African artifacts. I just felt welcomed/Akwaaba."