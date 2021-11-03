Watch Live: TaxSlayer Center Christmas Tree raising

MOLINE, Ill. — The TaxSlayer Center is getting its annual holiday centerpiece, its Christmas Tree, delivered and raised in an event on Wednesday, November 3.
The 40-foot-tall tree, which TaxSlayer Center officials say will likely be cut down to 35, arrived in downtown Moline at about 11:10 a.m., and was raised up shortly after.
The tree was donated by the Rogers Family from East Moline.
Later in the month, the tree's approximately 30,000 lights will be lit in the Lighting on the Commons Ceremony on Saturday, November 20.
