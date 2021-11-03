Watch Live: TaxSlayer Center Christmas Tree raising

The TaxSlayer Center's 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, donated by a local family, was delivered and raised Wednesday morning

MOLINE, Ill. — The TaxSlayer Center is getting its annual holiday centerpiece, its Christmas Tree, delivered and raised in an event on Wednesday, November 3.

The 40-foot-tall tree, which TaxSlayer Center officials say will likely be cut down to 35, arrived in downtown Moline at about 11:10 a.m., and was raised up shortly after.

The tree was donated by the Rogers Family from East Moline.