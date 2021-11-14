WQAD hosts Clock Inc.'s "The Time Is Now: Local Pride" Telethon

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD was live with Clock Inc. for their "The Time Is Now: Local Pride" Telethon the evening of Sunday, November 14.
The local LGBTQ+ center was live on WQAD and our social media platforms hosting the telethon to raise money for a $25,00 donation goal, with just about $11,000 already brought in before the stream.
At the end of the night, the hosts revealed that the telethon had pulled in $14,500, with donations remaining opening for a period of time afterward.
Alongside the telethon livestream, Clock Inc. also hosted a competition between 4 local restaurants in the "Battle of the Bars." Participants could go to to Bent River Brewing Company, Crawford Brew Works, Mary's on 2nd, or Varieties Nightclub to join in, submitting donations through Venmo or clocktelethon.givesmart.com alongside the name of the bar they're supporting. The group that raises the most money at the end of the telethon will win free LoPiez pizza for the whole bar.
Money was also raised through a silent auction on the event page.
Clock, Inc. also set a $100,000 goal that, if met, would result in the organization's executive director, Chase Norris, shaving off his hair live during the telethon.
Rock Island's Clock, Inc. is a community center for LGBT+ individuals that provides a safe place from judgement and discrimination. The community center, according to its website, helps local LGBT+ members through inclusive peer groups, counseling, educational training, workshops and second-hand clothing swaps for those seeking to update wardrobes to reflect their gender identity.
