WQAD hosts Clock Inc.'s "The Time Is Now: Local Pride" Telethon

WQAD was live with the local LGBTQ+ community center and support group, Clock, Inc Sunday evening to help them reach a fundraising goal.

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD was live with Clock Inc. for their "The Time Is Now: Local Pride" Telethon the evening of Sunday, November 14.

The local LGBTQ+ center was live on WQAD and our social media platforms hosting the telethon to raise money for a $25,00 donation goal, with just about $11,000 already brought in before the stream.

At the end of the night, the hosts revealed that the telethon had pulled in $14,500, with donations remaining opening for a period of time afterward.

Alongside the telethon livestream, Clock Inc. also hosted a competition between 4 local restaurants in the "Battle of the Bars." Participants could go to to Bent River Brewing Company, Crawford Brew Works, Mary's on 2nd, or Varieties Nightclub to join in, submitting donations through Venmo or clocktelethon.givesmart.com alongside the name of the bar they're supporting. The group that raises the most money at the end of the telethon will win free LoPiez pizza for the whole bar.

The time is NOW (see what we did there?) to make plans for how you're going to tune into the telethon tonight! Do you... Posted by Clock, Inc LGBT+ Community Center on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Money was also raised through a silent auction on the event page.

Clock, Inc. also set a $100,000 goal that, if met, would result in the organization's executive director, Chase Norris, shaving off his hair live during the telethon.