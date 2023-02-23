A cut above the rest | How this Rock Island club is turning middle schoolers into barbers

Once the school day ends, these kids trade in their pencils for a pair of clippers.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — When you think of an after-school club, you probably go through the normal list of activities like photography, chess, drama or even math.

But for Washington Junior High in Rock Island, the club to be in is trading pencils for clippers — the barbering club.

Leading the club is George Todd, a professional barber who is passing on his knowledge to the next generation on Monday afternoons.

"It just helps the community a lot, you know," Todd told News 8's Shelby Kluver. "It's something good for these young men, to learn how to cut."

Not only do these kids get hands-on experience learning the sometimes-delicate skill, but they also get a crash course in customer service skills.

"We want them to be able to run their own business one day," said Larry Harris Jr., who is the coordinator for the school's Lights on for Learning program that sponsors the barber club.

It began last summer as an experiment — becoming an instant success with plans to continue next fall. Clubs that focus on skills like these are critical to helping young Black boys and men succeed.

"We got plenty of other clubs in our school ... but a lot of our students are underrepresented in those clubs, you know. Especially Black African American males," Harris said.

And the club works. In just a few short weeks, students like JJ are already pros.

"It's cool," said JJ. "If I don't make it to where I want to go, I have a second, like, job I wanna do."

Students also learn the grind of finding customers. Every week, the young barbers search for potential clients, including their classmates, the assistant principal and even the school's basketball team.

"You can come in, you can meet individuals who have the same interests as you and get a good lesson out of it as well," Harris said.

As their customers' hair gets shorter, the young barbers' confidence gets bigger. That proves that this club is a cut above the rest.