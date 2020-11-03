Warren County lawyers face off for the top job

For the first time in 36 years there are two candidates running in the 2020 race for Warren County States Attorney

Since 1984 the Assistant States Attorney simply stepped up. This year however, he has a competitor.

It's republican versus republican. Siegal versus Stuckart.

Longtime public defender, Thomas Siegal is vying for Warren County States Attorney.

Siegal says, "Well I figure it's the best way for me to continue my public service in the community where I grew up."

A 17-year veteran lawyer, Siegel grew up in Warren County and graduated from northern Illinois university.

"I would rather come back to the place where I grew up so I can make a difference in my hometown."

Current Warren County Assistant State`s Attorney, Andrew Stuckart says there's a huge difference between defending and prosecuting.

"For a role like the States Attorney someone should be experienced in handling prosecutions, because they are so very different. That's why I believe I am the most qualified."

While having considerably less experience than Siegal, he says while working in Knox County he handled 600 felony cases per year.

The primary is on March 17th.