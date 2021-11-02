Warming centers available in the QC area

Various locations in the QC area are keeping their doors open to help people stay warm as temperatures remain incredibly low.

Warming centers provide shelter and warmth those those who need an escape from the winter cold, sometimes hosting activities to help pass the time, and giving a space to relax.

News8 is compiling a list of places in the area that are designating themselves as warming centers.

Certain locations may be distributing snacks, winter weather gear, and face masks.

Visitors are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, and avoid visiting if they are showing COVID-19 symptoms.