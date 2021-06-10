Volunteers putting finishing touches on new Schuetzen Park trail

The trail, funded by a grant provided by WQAD's parent company, is close to ready, with community members filling the path with rocks.

A new trail at Davenport's Schuetzen Park is almost ready after volunteer efforts have been spending hours putting on the finishing touches.

Tiech-Blick (German for "Pond View") Trail is a new path being built in Shuetzen Park, after funding for it was created by a grant from WQAD's parent company, TEGNA, Inc. given back in February.

Volunteers have been coming out to the park to lay rock down to help get the trail ready for use.

According to a member of Scheutzen Park's Board of Directors, they previously weren't able to bring the project to fruition on their own, but TEGNA's grant is making it a reality.