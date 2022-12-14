2021 Quad City visitor spending nearly reached pre-pandemic levels

Tourism supported 8,618 local jobs and reached a total value of $1.14 billion in 2021, just below where it was in 2019.

MOLINE, Ill. — Tourism in the Quad Cities is slowly but surely getting back to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to Visit Quad Cities.

The local tourism organization revealed the figures in a press release on Wednesday, showing that tourist spending and tax revenue had recovered by almost $200 million since 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to VisitQC's statistics, visitors spent $958.76M in 2020, down about $261M from 2019's $1.22 billion. In 2021, that figure rose back up to $1.14B.

In local taxes, tourism generated $74.79M in 2019, $65.14M in 2020 and $74.69M in 2021; a much closer recovery than the total visitor spending figure.

In state taxes, tourism generated $76.48M in 2019, $62.87M in 2020 and $68.23M in 2021.

The 2021 figures were supplied by the Iowa Tourism Office and the Illinois Office of Tourism

While tourism's economic impacts are still lesser than they were before the pandemic, officials said that the region is seeing a positive trend.

"Tourism and non-resident revenues continue to add significant value for our regional economy, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities Dave Herrell said. “Tourism is delivering for our public sector partners by generating much-needed tax revenues to help regain our base to 2019 levels. We are seeing positive trends in key metrics, but I would caution the community that a full recovery will take time."

“In addition to these numbers from our state partners through Tourism Economics, and looking at FY22, our hospitality industry partners are realizing upticks in demand," he added. "Overall hotel/motel tax revenue collections for the public sector in FY22 were $6.5M in the region which was a big gain from $4.9M in FY21 after dropping to $4.6M in FY20; pre-pandemic collections were $6.2M in FY19. We are optimistic, but we must increase destination marketing investments to sustain overall economic recovery and drive overnight demand in the market.”