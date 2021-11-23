Virtual Tour: Moline's Stephens Park

Fall leaves decorate the activity centers that make up downtown Moline's Stephens Park.

MOLINE, Ill. — Near downtown Moline sits a park that serves as a activity hub for the local area.

Stephens Park, located at 7th Street and 15th Avenue, is a modest nearly 27 acre local park with older structures, open park areas, and facilities for many neighborhood and community activities, all under the shadow of one of the city's water towers.

The park features softball/baseball diamonds for different ages, a playground, multiple shelters and picnic areas, basketball court, a winding trail, sand volleyball courts, and a more unique staple in its Rolle bolle area.