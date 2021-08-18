Virtual Tour: Moline's Riverside Park

The area's newest update, the pickleball courts, helps the park continue to be an ultimate recreational destination near downtown Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Those visiting downtown Moline near the Mississippi might catch a glimpse of the city's second largest park, densely packed with all kinds of outdoor amenities.

Riverside Park is a nearly 51-acre group of facilities and nature clearings, named for its close proximity to the Mississippi River on 5th Avenue. Scattered across its acreage are all kinds of facilities for both dedicated and casual outdoorspeople, and for families just looking for a fun time.

The east end of the park is home to a playground and the Riverside Garden Center, featuring flower and butterfly gardens, as well as a greenhouse.

Just down the sidewalk is the Riverside Aquatic Center, first built in 2004, which is home to the park's family pool and its newest attraction, the pickleball complex.

The west end of the park features even more outdoor sporting facilities, including baseball and softball diamonds, a fishing pond, a seasonal ice skating rink, horseshoes, a sand volleyball court, and plenty of free, open green space.

The park is also home to various other features, like rentable picnic shelters, a mausoleum, multiple playgrounds, other rentable indoor facilities perfect for family events, and walking/running trails that weave through the park and the neighboring Riverside Cemetery.