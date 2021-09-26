Virtual Tour: Rock Island's Longview Park

18th Avenue near downtown Rock Island is home to a hilly park that's equal parts nature walk and outdoor fun.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Near downtown Rock Island on 18th Avenue is a long-standing park with plenty of natural beauty and places to have fun outside.

Longview Park is a 113-year-old space at the corner of 18th Avenue and 17th Street, and is also home to the Whitewater Junction water park, which opens in the summer season.

The park consists of a variety of facilities for both active people and those out for a stroll.

Longview features plenty of space and tables for picnics, rentable shelters, two playgrounds, a sand volleyball area, basketball courts, sledding hills, winter ice-skating, courts for tennis or pickleball, and a winding disc golf course.

One of the park's more unique highlights is its extended green space and garden area, which features walking/running/biking paths and trails, flowers gardens, a greenhouse, and a conservatory.

Whitewater Junction is an all-purpose water park opening from later spring through the summer with multiple slides and pools, a splash pad, tumble bucket, and available swim lessons.