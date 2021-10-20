Virtual Tour: Bettendorf's Devil's Glen Park

The historical, hilly forest park makes for a great hike.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — For this Virtual Tour, we're taking a look at one of the oldest parks in the Quad Cities: Devil's Glen in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The 45-acre woodsy park is known for being Bettendorf's first city park with its establishment in 1937, and you can see it on the grounds; the area is littered with old, preserved structures; like from 1930s-era Civilian Conservation Corp projects.

The park is more of a nature preserve than many other parks in the area, with its spacious oak forests, benches overlooking steep hills, exposed limestone bluffs above Duck Creek, and a natural waterfall that spills into it.

It's not all natural, though; The park has several several modern amenities that fit is more relaxed atmosphere. Devil's Glen features a winding Disc Gold course, a leg of the Duck Creek Recreational Trail, an archery range and a baseball field used by the public and local little league alike.