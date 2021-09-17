Virtual Tour: Davenport's Centennial Park

For this Virtual Tour, we're taking a walk through the riverside paths and open fields of Davenport's Centennial Park.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the fourth entry in the Virtual Tour series, we're rounding our first trip through the four major Quad Cities with a visit to Centennial Park in Davenport.

Centennial Park is a 250 acre park on the Mississippi riverside just a baseball's throw away from the River Bandits' Modern Woodmen Park.

The area hosts long walkways next to the river, open space, plenty of amenities, and a ramp where boats can ship off onto the water.

Activity areas for the outdoor hobbyists include basketball courts, rugby fields, a skateboard park, playground, bike trails, and a summertime splash pad.

For more casual enjoyers, Centennial Park also features the riverfront trails, numerous rentable shelters, picnic tables, and an Off-leash Dog Park.