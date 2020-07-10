Virtual comedy campaign aims to make people laugh in support of Gilda's Club QC

You may see the hashtag #LaughsAgainstCancerQC on posts in your social media feeds.

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities, a nonprofit organization that provides emotional and social support for people battling cancer, is hosting a virtual fundraising campaign, "Laughs Against Cancer."

The campaign runs through October 11 and supports the organization's services "by raising money through the power of laugher," reads a statement from the organization. All the money goes to members who have been directly impacted by cancer.

The campaign is calling on "Laugh Captains" to post funny videos or photos to their social media as they hit fundraising milestones with the hashtag: #LaughsAgainstCancerQC.

Gilda's Club QC has set a goal of $7,500. As of Wednesday, October 7 they had raised nearly $3,000 toward that goal.

To donate, text LAUGH to 71777. For more information on making a donation or becoming a "Laugh Captain," click here.