Putnam Museum hosting inaugural open house to reach new people

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Putnam Museum is hosting an open house in search of docents, volunteers and interns on Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Educational information will be shared on expectations and available opportunities at the museum. Students that need service learning hours need to sign up for events in advance and know the number of required hours. Positions open include event supporters and gallery attendants, museum collections and docents, which are museum guides.