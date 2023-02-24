Ukrainian refugees lead other Quad Citizens in solidarity rally on the invasion's first anniversary

The rally came together on a chilly Friday afternoon, but that cold couldn't stop the heated support for Ukrainian independence.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Friday, Feb. 24 marks one year since Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and support for the distressed nation is still vibrant across the world and in the Quad Cities.

A group of Ukrainian refugees, originally from the towns of Sambir and Kherson and now Quad Cizitens, led other community members in a rally showing solidarity for their original home.

The group lined the corner of 53rd and Elmore near a Davenport Starbucks on Friday, waving their yellow and blue flags and holding up hand-made signs with messages like, "Stop the War," "365 days of fighting for freedom," "Save democracy," and "Thank you USA."

The cold certainly threatened to make conditions uncomfortable, but the group came prepared with battery-heated gloves — but the real heat came from the fire of their patriotism and unbreakable desire for freedom.

"We want Ukraine to gain back all of its territory and stand as an independent democracy," one demonstrator said.

"The Ukrainian people have been standing strong in the military. One out of six members is a woman," said LeClaire resident Xenya Mucha, who organized the event. "These are engineers, these are teachers, these are plumbers they are standing in support of democracy in their country."

A year ago, these refugees were still in their homes with their families and friends before they were forced out. Now, they're starting over in the Quad Cities with smiles on their faces and fire in their hearts — keeping the unwavering hope and strength they've built since the war began.

Anyone interested in helping out the refugees through monetary donations or other methods of support can visit the Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa's Facebook page for more information.