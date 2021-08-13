Tugfest 2021: Everything you need to know

Festivities have kicked off in the annual festival on the Mississippi River, with the titular tug-of-war match coming Saturday afternoon.

PORT BYRON, Ill. — Festivities are back underway in 2021 at the Quad Cities' inter-city Tugfest festival prior to the titular event coming on Saturday.

The event kicked off the evening of Thursday, August 11, with vendors putting up their stalls and carnivals opening to the public on both sides of the river.

The following Friday saw the Grand Parade and Community Tailgate Party in LeClaire, as well as fireworks and live music on both shores.

Saturday, August 14 sees many of the festival's key events taking place:

7 a.m. - Community Tug Fest Breakfast (LeClaire, Civic Club)

7 a.m. to noon - Fireman's Pancake Breakfast (Port Byron, Fire Station)

8 a.m. - 5K Tug Run/Walk (LeClaire)

10 a.m. - Prince & Princess Pageant (Port Byron)

11 a.m. - Kid's Tug

Noon - 3 p.m. - The Tug

3 p.m. - Awards (LeCLaire)

4 p.m. - Awards (Port Byron)

4 p.m. - Arm Wrestling Tournament (LeClaire)

5 p.m. - Arm Wrestling Tournament (Port Byron)

Midnight - Festivities end

Other activities and live music concerts are interspersed between the headline events.

For a schedule of events in LeClaire, click here.

For a schedule of events in Port Byron, click here.