Toys for Tots kicks off it's 76th year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The holidays are still months away, but on Sunday, October 1st, hundreds of Quad City bikers had them on the top of their mind.

Iowa's District 15 kicked off it's 39th annual Toys for Tots. Every biker was making sure something very important happens, that every kid has a gift to open Christmas morning. In 2022, 29,962 toys were donated to 6,602 kids in the Quad Cities.

Every biker had a toy strapped to their bike to donate. All toys are given to the United States Marine Reserves which has donated toys for 76 years.

Some of the bikers grew up in tough situations themselves, and are now returning the favor.

"I think it just brings that little bit of extra joy," said Iowa District 15 coordinator Steven Trafford. "If you're thinking, 'oh I'm not gonna get much for Christmas,' and then you go down and open up some gifts that you were not expecting, I mean that's probably the best feeling in the world."

If you would like to donate a toy, there are more than 350 locations throughout the area to do so. The program is for kids 6 months to 12 years old.