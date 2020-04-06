Peaceful protest organized in Davenport Thursday night

On June 4th, thousands are expected to attend a peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter at Vander Veer

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Vander Veer Botanical Park will be filled with peaceful protesters on Thursday, June 4.

Starting at 5 p.m., protesters are welcome to come down to the park to speak out on racism in the community.

Overflow parking is being set up at St. Ambrose University in lots off of Lombard Street, protesters are asked to avoid getting in the way of driveways and bus stops.

Organizers want to stress that tonight will be peaceful and anyone in attendance must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.