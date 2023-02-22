'Our hearts are very heavy' | The Thomson Hangout catches fire Wednesday morning

A post from the bar's Facebook page says no one was in the building when the fire started.

THOMSON, Ill. — The owner and those who frequented The Thomson Hangout are at a loss for words Wednesday morning after the bar and grill restaurant was destroyed in an overnight fire.

Several posts on the restaurant's Facebook page say the owner got a call about the fire at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

"Our hearts are very heavy as all of our hard work has burnt to ashes and is a total loss across the entire building," one post says. "Thankfully no one was there as the fire broke out around 1 a.m. and the building was empty."

The owner didn't mention a cause for the fire in either post. News 8 has reached out to the Thomson Fire Department for more information.

The bar says it'll keep its loyal patrons updated on its next steps on its Facebook page. The owner Scott Davis thanked the numerous fire departments that came to help put out the fire.