Construction for Bettendorf's new 'state-of-the-art' aquatic facility will begin this month

Tuesday night, Bettendorf City Council selected GCI to be the general contractor of the $18 million project. The facility is anticipated to open in May 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 18, 2022.

Tuesday night, the Bettendorf City Council made another step toward its goal of building a "state-of-the-art" aquatic facility by selecting a contractor to construct a large part of The Landing.

The council unanimously approved a contract awarding General Constructors, Inc. as the general contractor for the $18 million project. The plan is to begin construction this month and open the pool by May 2024.

Bettendorf announced last August that it would be partnering with YMCA to build The Landing, which will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.

There are two phases of the project, the first being the large activity pool and four supporting buildings. The 12,500-square-foot pool includes a zero-depth entry with a spray feature, a ninja-style ropes course and a diving well with two diving boards and two climbing walls.

The second phase of construction will begin in September 2024 with a completion goal of May 2025. This phase includes a slide tower, lazy river and a spray pad.

Other amenities include a three-story-high tower with three slides, a 430-foot-long lazy river and a 3,700-square-foot splash pad.

The Landing won't just be for summer fun — there are also plans to build an ice rink in the area.

Construction for that part of the project won't begin until the aquatic facility is completed. However, there are some components being done by GCI, which will bring the total value of that contract to $19.6 million.

This side of The Landing will be able to convert into a turf field in the summer for concerts, picnics and movies.

Progress on the project can be tracked by clicking/tapping here.