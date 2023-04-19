The ARC and Quad City Disability Awareness Coalition kick off MLK Food Drive

The drive will collect canned meat, fruits, vegetables and more to help fight food insecurity and create inclusive volunteer opportunities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two social service and disability organizations are teaming up to fight hunger and create volunteering opportunities for all.

The ARC of the Quad Cities announced Wednesday that, through another grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service, it will be able to partner with Quad City Disabilities Awareness Coalition to hold a food drive in the name of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event strives to fight food insecurity with a donation drive and volunteering push for people of all ranges of ability.

The partnership with QCDAC facilities volunteering opportunities for people with disabilities, who will be able to pick up food items and deliver them to pantries across the area.

The MLK Food Drive kicked off on Wednesday, April 12 and will last through Wednesday, April 26 with tons of locations across multiple cities accepting donations.

The drive is accepting canned meat, fruit and vegetables, carbohydrates, high-protein items and allergy-friendly items.

Here are all the locations where you can find donation boxes:

Coal Valley: Robert R. Jones Library

East Moline: IAG East Moline Public Library

Milan: Milan Hy-Vee

Moline: Moline Public Library Hy-Vee on the Avenue Gigi’s Playhouse Every Child Fairway

Rock Island: Rock Island Parks & Recreation The Arc Building Arc Industries Rock Island Hy-Vee Rock Island Public Library – Downtown Rock Island Public Library – Southwest Branch IICIL

Silvis: Silvis Hy-Vee Silvis Public Library

Bettendorf: Bettendorf Hy-Vee Hand in Hand Bettendorf Public Library Fairway

Davenport: Rockingham Rd. Hy-Vee West Kimberly Rd. Hy-Vee Northgate Hy-Vee Utica Ridge Hy-Vee West Locust St. Hy-Vee HDC Fairway Roosevelt Community Center Davenport Public Library Main Davenport Public Library Eastern



"We are especially proud that this is a bi-state initiative that involves so many great partners," said Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Sue Gadient. "We’d especially like to recognize the local libraries and Hy-Vee. With their involvement, we were able to have sites in every city in our region. We wouldn’t have the reach to carry out this project without the partnership of the Quad City Disabilities Coalition. We are very grateful for their contributions.”