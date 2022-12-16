Hundreds of QCA students receive free new shoes, winter gear from Telecom Pioneers

Students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday to get new shoes and needed winter gear.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of children in our area are walking in new shoes for the holidays.

Around 300 students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday, Dec. 16 to get a fresh pair of kicks through the Telecom Pioneers volunteer group.

The program returned after being on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students also got a chance to meet Santa and walk away with more new winter gear.

"Kids come in with stuff that they really shouldn't be wearing this time of year," Telecom Pioneers' James Wieland said. "So it's just really important that they have shoes."

The group was a recipient of WQAD's Three Degree Guarantee weather award in January 2020. It is in need of help to keep the program running. A check can be made to Telecom Pioneers or donations can be made through its GoFundMe page by clicking/tapping here.

More From News 8