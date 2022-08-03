WQAD seeking applications from local nonprofits for TEGNA Foundation grants

MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 and the TEGNA Foundation are accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofit organizations in the Quad Cities. The TEGNA Foundation, sponsored by TEGNA Inc., uses its Community Grant Program to empower the people we serve by supporting the future of our community.
LOCAL GUIDELINES
- We consider grant applications twice a year.
- Deadlines are Feb. 28 and Aug. 29.
- Applicants are notified of final decisions about 90-120 days after deadlines.
WHAT WE REQUIRE
Here's what you need to add to your grant submission:
- TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form.
- IRS letter of determination of 501(c)(3) tax exemption (mandatory for consideration).
- Your organization’s non-discrimination policy.
- List of board of directors and/or advisory board.
- One-page project budget (if applicable), and an organizational budget.
- If the grant request is a project-based proposal, please submit the following information (no more than three pages):
- A needs statement:
- Objectives of the project to be funded.
- Whether the project is new or ongoing.
- Constituency to be served.
- Community and volunteer involvement.
- A sustainability statement:
- Your organization’s qualifications to carry out the project.
- How the project will be evaluated.
- Plans for continued funding, committed and applied for.
- A needs statement:
- Pertinent publications may be included.
Mail completed application and materials to:
- WQAD
- Attn: Doug Froehlich
- RE: Community Grant Program
- 3003 Park 16th Street
- Moline, IL 61265
WHAT WE DO NOT FUND:
- Individuals.
- Private foundations.
- Organizations not determined by the IRS to be tax-exempt public charities under 501(c)(3).
- Organizations that are classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3).
- National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs.
- Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets.
- Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets).
- Political action or legislative advocacy groups.
- Endowments funds.
- Multiple-year pledge campaigns.
- Medical or research organizations, including organizations funding single disease research.
- Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the US and its territories.
- Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups.