Suspects caught on camera, allegedly responsible for multiple car burglaries in Rock Falls

Rock Falls Police are asking for the community's help in identifying possible suspects in car burglaries and theft.

ROCK FALLS, Illinois — Early in the morning on Monday, Sept. 25, Rock Falls police had at least three reports of burglarized vehicles on the south and west sides of the city.

One of these reports was for a stolen vehicle. Police are advising the community to look for the stolen vehicle matching this description:

2006 grey Chevy Impala

Illinois registration AU81349

Front driver-side corner has visible minor damage

Police have uncovered in their preliminary investigation that at least three individuals are involved, and were seen on private camera recordings getting in and out of a white four-door vehicle.

Rock Falls police officers want to remind their community to lock their doors and take any keys or valuables inside when parked outside. Any tips or information about these thefts can be reported to their department phone number at 815-622-1140.