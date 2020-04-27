Supplies available for volunteers to help clean up the community in Xstream Cleanup

An environmental group in Scott County is making some changes to an annual clean-up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The yearly Xstream Cleanup event is aimed at protecting parks in the community. The group is giving out garbage bags, gloves and vests to those who want to take part.

Normally, the cleanup efforts are done in large groups, but with social distancing, that tradition has changed a bit.

"I think a sense of purpose right now and something that can kind of give us a sense of we are doing something good because there is so much unknown and worry and stress right now," said Kurt Liske with the Scott County Waste Commission.

If you plan to take part in the event, please register with the Scott County Waste Commission, by sending an email to info@xstreamcleanup.org.