Sterling Fire Department invites community to procession for fallen firefighter

Community members are invited to line the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls at 6 p.m. to honor Lieutenant Garrett Ramos Saturday evening.

STERLING, Ill. — The Sterling Fire Department has invited the community to pay respects to fallen firefighter Lieutenant Garrett Ramos as they escort his body to Rock Falls Saturday evening.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, SFD will be holding a procession honoring Ramos, who was killed Friday night while fighting a fire when a floor collapsed underneath him.

The procession will go from CGH Medical Center in Sterling to McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls, following this route, provided by SFD in a press release:

1. Leave CGH Medical Center south on 2nd Avenue.

2. Turn west onto Lefevre Rd and south onto Locust Street.

3. Travel south on Locust Street to West 5th Street.

4. Turn west onto West 5th Street past the Sterling Fire Department to Avenue G.

5. Turn south on Avenue G and cross the bridge into Rock Falls (12th Avenue).

6. Continue south on 12th Avenue to McDonald Funeral Home, 1002 12th Avenue, Rock Falls, Illinois.