Captain Ramos was laid to rest Thursday after passing away from injuries sustained while fighting a fire last Friday.

STERLING, Ill. — Community members in Sterling, Illinois lined the streets Thursday as the funeral procession for Captain Garrett Ramos made its way to the central Sterling fire house.

Among those in the crowd was 17-year-old Tristen Smith. He showed up hours before the procession made its way down Locust Street.

"I knew the funeral started at 10 a.m. and I didn't know how long it was going to take so I wanted to be here by the time it happened," Smith said.

He's paying his respects to the fallen firefighter he says he was lucky to have crossed paths with more than once. It was Captain Ramos that was on duty when a crew was dispatched to Smith's home.

"It was a medical emergency and he had been really caring and compassionate and he helped out a lot," Smith said.

It's not his only run in with the the Captain. Smith also swinging by the firehouse before, receiving some help from Ramos.

"My bike tires needed air and we went to the fire department and asked them if they could air it up," Smith said. "We just got to talking with everybody and they were all so nice and caring about everybody."

Smith says it left an impression on him that someone so busy took the time to look out for the people in his community. It's why he knew he needed to be present for the processional.

"It's the right thing to do. You can't not show support for someone who helped you when you needed it," says Smith.

Mosi Harris has lived in Sterling for 18 years. He didn't know Captain Ramos, but he also wanted to show his support to the Captain's family.

"Anytime a civil servant loses his life in the line of duty he did that to protect our community so it's nothing but an honor and a responsibility to be out here," Harris said.

Harris' neighbor, Jennifer Boehm, holding a flag high over the street as the funeral procession made its way through downtown.

"It was really emotional to watch him go by on that fire truck," Boehm said "It's really sad."

Sterling--coming together in a moments notice giving a hero's sendoff to one of their own.

"It's a tragic moment but just seeing everybody is coming together like this is really beautiful," Harris said.

Alongside community members were firefighters from around the state of Illinois who also came to pay their respects, with some coming from as far as Champaign and Naperville.