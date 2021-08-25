After about a year and a half of cancellation and postponement, the Quad Cities' bi-state St. Patrick's Day parade is back.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Quad Cities is getting ready for the return of its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration in... August?

The Grand Parade XXXV.2, hosted by the St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities, will be making its long-awaited return on Saturday, August 28 after nearly a year and a half of cancellation and postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event kicks off from from 23rd Street and 4th Avenue in Rock Island at 11:30 a.m., snaking through downtown before crossing the Mississippi River into Davenport via the Centennial Bridge, and turning on Third Street to end at the River Center.

The event, which the St. Patrick Society says is the only bi-state parade for the holiday in the nation, celebrates Irish heritage with marching bands and other music groups, floats, walking units and more.

The parade will still hold its Trophy contest, judging parade entrants for Best Irish Float, Best Irish Family Walking Unit, Best Military Group, Best Youth Group, Best Newcomer, Best Commercial Entry, Judges Honorable Mention, and Best Parade Entry.