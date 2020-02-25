Special Kneads Bakery big reveal

How one golf cart is making a huge difference for one Galva family.

GALVA, Ill. — Like many other seniors, Frankie Cortes is preparing to graduate. But on Monday the 24th, the 18-year-old was watching the clock.

Because he knew something big was happening back home in Galva.

He was given this golf cart last month after appearing on GMA's Strahan, Sara and Keke Show. Today it arrived at his family's bakery, Special Kneads Bakery.

Frankie has Cerebral Palsy, and is the inspiration behind special kneads bakery.

His mom, Margaret Cortes, worried he'd struggle to find a job because of his condition. So she decided to open a bakery. Now her own boss, her first task, employ Frankie.

Soon Frankie will use this cart to make the bakery's deliveries.

But first, he has to learn to drive it, and make it his own.

Those who know him best wish him nothing but the best.

Joan Lambin has know Frankie since a baby. She says, "Frankie calls me grandma... He's very happy, they made him very happy giving him this golf cart."