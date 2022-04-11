x
Sign up this Wednesday for the Red Cross to install smoke alarms in your home

Those interested in free smoke alarm installation can call 309-743-2166 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 to sign up.
Credit: nikkytok - stock.adobe.com
A smoke detector or fire alarm.

MOLINE, Ill. — As part of its "Sound the Alarm" campaign, the American Red Cross plans to install 50,000 free smoke detectors across the U.S., according to the organization.

The Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is hosting its own installation sign-up event Wednesday, April 13 where anyone interested in free smoke alarms can make an appointment for the Red Cross to come out to their home on Saturday, May 14.

Sign-ups will take place over the phone from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested can call 309-743-2166 and chose option six from the voicemail menu to schedule their appointment.

RELATED: Chirp no more: Illinois law eliminates need to replace smoke alarm batteries

To learn how to make your home fire safer in the event of a fire, you can fill out this online form to request a virtual education session with a member of the Illinois Home Fire Safety Campaign team.

