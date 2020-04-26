Smoking Butts Barbecue gives out over a hundred free meals to educators

With the chaos of the education field right now, the staff of JFK Catholic School were glad to not have to worry about putting food on the table for one night.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The business has been serving Southern delicacy for over a decade, but on Sunday, April 26th, but pulled pork was on the free menu for the staff of JFK Catholic School in Davenport.

More than 120 teachers and workers signed up for the meals, given out for free in a period of time where revenue is more key than ever. The operation was small, consisting of a few workers and a smoker, but they were up to it."

"We want to you know make them feel comfortable that they can come get a meal and just forget about all the things that they`re worrying about right now," says Smoking Butts Barbecue owner Rick Willows.

JFK art teach Matt Ryan says that the gesture is greatly appreciated at this time. "Oh it`s amazing! After you get done doing all this stuff all day and then you go `aw man now I have to cook?` And so today I don`t have to cook. I`m very appreciative," he told News8.