The company is doubling the size of its local distribution center, providing more fresh fish for clients

GALESBURG, Ill. — Sitka Salmon Shares is expanding their Galesburg business after a year of success in tough circumstances. The company started in 2012 selling fresh Alaskan salmon out of Galesburg across the Midwest. They’ve grown since then, now shipping all across the continental U.S.

Now, they’re expanding right in the place where things got started. The company is opening a new distribution site on the southside of Galesburg. The site will nearly double the company’s freezer space, packaging, and distribution abilities.

Donavon Hilligoss is Sitka’s community supported fishery director. He says in a year where most people didn’t want to leave home, business boomed last year during the heart of the pandemic, and it’s not slowing down either.

The service delivers the fresh fish right to you. Hilligoss says it’s a major bonus for the customers saying, “We do have tens of thousands of members all over the U.S.”

The idea sprang from the concept of knowing where your food is coming while also being environmentally friendly. Hilligoss speaking on the concept saying, “The idea sort of came about, it was to get wild caught, traceable, high-quality salmon and other seafood to all of us sort of landlocked here in the Midwest.”

It’s the kind of company you’d expect to see in a coastal town, but Sitka thrives here in the Midwest, bringing that fresh fish to those who don’t have easy access to it. Hilligoss says, “Folks really understand that hey this is really a grassroots company that started in a small town in the Midwest and they’re really rooting for us.”

The expansion will move all operations for the company across town. The new facility has double the space for freezers, storage, and packaging. The company also has distribution centers in Naperville, Illinois, Indianapolis, and the Twin Cities.

This one however, is special because of its home roots. “It’s basically our hometown. We know that there is just a great opportunity for space here. We’ve found that as we’ve expanded getting quality employees here in Galesburg has been pretty easy for us. Galesburg is very centrally located so we are committed.”

It’s not just a win for Sitka as a company either. Ken Springer is the President of Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development.

He says when businesses grow in Galesburg it’s a benefit for the entire area. “Job growth is tremendously important to every community. It just happened that we had a building that fit the companies need on Galesburg south side and now it’s going to be filled back up and there’s going to be cars in the parking lot and trucks going in and out. It’s great.”