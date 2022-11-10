Remembering their legacy: Silvis rededicating Hero Street to honor 8 veterans

On Wednesday, the City of Silvis will rededicate Hero Street to honor 8 veterans that served in World War II and lived on that road.

SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis will rededicate Hero Street to honor eight Mexican veterans that served in the military during World War II on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The City will put golden stars at each of the former homes that the veterans lived in. All eight grew up on the same street and knew each other when they joined the military during the 1940s.

John Deere, who organized the event, said that it's important to "recognize those who served for our country."

"Hero Street has such a wonderful history of being such a small street, a small community, but having so many people," said Kimberly Matthies, a John Deere employee who has helped organize the rededication. "I believe that the number is a little over 100 people from this street that have served our country, men and women."

The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Hero Street Memorial Park.