Fatal shooting in Davenport under investigation

Early Sunday morning, Davenport Police reported to a shots fired call, finding a man who later died at a local hospital.
Credit: WQAD
Davenport police on scene after arresting suspects related to a Rock Island robbery on April 7, 2022.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, Davenport Police received a call of shots fired in the 500 block of East 14th St.

A 44-year-old man was found on the scene with injuries and was transported by Medic EMS to a nearby hospital, where he later died from injuries in the shooting.

The initial police investigation found that a verbal argument between individuals known to each other escalated to a gun being fired.

An investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.

News 8 will provide updates when they become available.

