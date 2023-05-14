Simply grab what you want and leave the money, at a self-service farm store in Sherrard

The store is open eight to eight everyday, and is located off of Knoxville Road in Sherrard.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHERRARD, Ill. — There's a new farm in Mercer County that's coming up with a new way to get what you need. If you pull into the gravel driveway off of Knoxville Road in Sherrard, you will see a little store nestled inside an old greenhouse.

It's a self-service farm store, and is the brain child of Cassandra Puls.

"All the eggs, the meat, the baked goods, all the succulents, we're doing here," Puls said. "Instead of driving 25 minutes into town, we might be a little bit closer."

Self-service means you simply take what you want, and either leave cash, or Venmo Puls.

Although there's a concern of thieves, all greedy hands have stayed away so far.

"I've been a teacher for 11 years, and a mom for four, and that's one thing that I've tried to tell my students and my son, that I really want everyone to have that integrity and think the best of people," Puls said.

That said, they do have cameras around the store to deter any bad apples.

Trish Zeroth was shopping with her husband for mothers day.

"It's great to have places like this because it's supporting our local people, it's supporting farmers," Zeroth said.