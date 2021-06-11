Self-hosted craft retreat venue opens in Davenport

Grandma's house isn't just over the river and through the woods anymore. Now Grandma's House at Circle K Farm is helping people come together

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Circle K Farm has been in Gini Kuehl McCall's family for more than 130 years. Now she and her daughter Martha McCall Cox are opening up the farmhouse for a craft retreat.

"My Grandparents lived here... this is where my mother was raised... I raised some children here for a while" said Martha McCall Cox. "All of our holidays were spent here and this is just where we came to gather. So we are hoping other people can come here to gather".

Grandma Marjorie Wiese Kuehl lived in the home for more than 50 years herself and loved to entertain guests, giving the business it's name, "Grandma's House".

"The purpose of it is for ladies to come and do crafting. Whether it be quilting, scrapbooking, journaling, whatever it is that they like to do". Said Gini Kuehl McCall.

The home sleeps up to 7 people with different themed bedrooms. There is a full working kitchen, and spacious living room in addition to the large crafting space as well.

The crafting space is fixed out with tables and chairs, lighting and more.

Weekend retreat costs:

$175/Person from Friday at 9:00 am - 4:00 pm



Midweek retreat costs:

$149/Person from Tuesday at 9:00 am - Thursday at 4:00 pm



There is a four person minimum to book the space.

Grandma's House is located at: 7443 Utica Ridge Rd. Davenport, Iowa