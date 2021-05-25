Scott County Regional Authority awards grants to almost 70 Quad City organizations

The SCRA announced awards of over $1.5 million given out to wide range of area organizations and nonprofits.

The Scott County Regional Authority has announced a $1.5 million award package benefitting nearly 70 Quad City organizations and nonprofits.

The SCRA's spring 2021 grant cycle is benefiting many area groups, such as the River Bend Food Bank, Pleasant Valley School District, Gilda's Club Quad Cities, and Argrow's Safe House.

In total, 66 organizations received funding from the SCRA, with the grants reaching a total of $1,567,456. 86 organizations filed for SCRA grants during the application process.